Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus to resume service on Nov. 20
Good news for cross-border travellers looking for a ride between Windsor and Detroit.
The Transit Windsor website says the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Bus will resume service on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
The fare will be $7.50 one way or $15 round trip - Canadian or US.
Regular Tunnel Bus Service
The Tunnel Bus operates a short route through downtown Detroit, seven days a week.
Buses leave from Windsor International Transit Centre at 300 Chatham Street West on a regular schedule (to be announced).
On the return trip to Windsor, the bus stops at Caesars Windsor, prior to arriving at the bus terminal.
Special Events
Transit Windsor says service to Little Caesars, Comerica Park and Ford Field is suspended until further notice.
Transit Windsor officials said last month that when COVID-19 border restrictions dropped, they would release details about resuming service.
