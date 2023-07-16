Windsor doctor has license revoked, fined $250K, for professional misconduct and incompetency

A Windsor doctor has lost his license to practice medicine and is being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal costs for engaging in “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct," according to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT).

The five-member panel found in April 2022 that Dr. Albert Kadri “failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession in his care of patients and that he is incompetent,” the ruling reads.

The allegations stem from what the College of Physicians and Surgeons Ontario (CPSO) says was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital policies regarding the renal program.

The college issued “finding reasons” July 13, 2023 that found Kadri's misconduct to be serious, spanning several years.

The allegations originated in Dr. Kadri’s objections to changes Windsor Regional Hospital made to the model of care for its renal program. The hospital alleges Dr. Kadri failed to comply with orders made by the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC). Dr. Kadri believed the new model of care was unsafe.

“Even if he honestly holds this belief, it was inappropriate for him to engage in a campaign of disruption regarding care that was being provided to a vulnerable patient population,” reads the OPSDT documents.

“The misconduct was widespread, far reaching, egregious and touched every aspect of Dr. Kadri’s role as a physician,” the decision reads. “He persisted in a campaign of disruption rooted in his intractable belief that he did not have to follow the rules. He did as he pleased without any regard to the consequences to patients.”

Dr. Kadri submitted a position during the hearing that his actions are defensible because he was “standing up” for renal patients.

CTV News was unable to reach Dr. Kadri for comment.

“Dr. Kadri engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in his disruptive conduct with the WRH staff and administrators, in his communications and advocacy with patients, in inappropriately billing the chronic dialysis team fee under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) and in his inappropriate recruitment and misleading of a junior physician,” said the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal during the discipline hearing.

Kadri has been ordered to pay the college more than $250,000 in legal costs and must appear before the OPSTD panel to be formally reprimanded.

Aside from issuing a media release, Windsor Regional Hospital, Dr. Kadri’s former employer, declined to comment further to CTV News.

The full decision can be viewed here.