Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
An officer with the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a vehicle travelling eastbound on the 401 at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say it was a posted 100 Km/hr zone.
As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with:
- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - Excessive speed
- Driving while under suspension (two Counts)
Anyone charged with stunt driving receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver's licence suspension as per statute.
If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 911 immediately. If you have a non-emergent traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122 or www.opp.ca/reportacrime. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at stthomascrimestoppers.ca You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.
-
Two injured in southeast Calgary collision; one person in life-threatening conditionA rollover crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Tuesday evening sent two men to hospital – one in life-threatening condition.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.