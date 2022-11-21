Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP

OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a vehicle travelling eastbound on the 401 at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say it was a posted 100 Km/hr zone.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - Excessive speed

Driving while under suspension (two Counts)

Anyone charged with stunt driving receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver's licence suspension as per statute.

