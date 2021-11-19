Windsor driver charged after fatal hit and run involving pedestrian

Windsor police have charged a 57-year-old man related to a fatal hit and run last month.

Police say an elderly pedestrian was found on the road in the 700 block of Janette Avenue near Elliott Street West on Oct. 15 with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased at hospital.

On Oct. 22, police and the victim’s family issued a public plea for the driver to come forward.

Through investigation, the Major Crime Unit identified a suspect and vehicle.

On Friday, Nov. 5, investigators located the involved vehicle, a black 2002 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, at an apartment building located in the 100 block of Caron Avenue.

Investigators observed damages to the vehicle believed to have resulted from the collision.

Investigators say they identified the registered owner of the vehicle whom was also determined as the driver of the involved vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police say the man was cooperative and was subsequently arrested without incident.

Investigators applied for and were granted search warrants for the vehicle and for a residence located in the 100 block of Caron Avenue.

Paul Roenspiess, from Windsor, is charged with leaving an accident scene involving death.

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.