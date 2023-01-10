Windsor driver charged after going 181 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP

Provincial police say a 22-year-old Windsor driver was caught going 181 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.

The Windsor resident is facing charges for stunt driving, driving while suspended and failing to display two plates after being stopped by Elgin OPP (CK Detachment).

The vehicle impounded for 14 days and the driver received a 30-day licence suspension.

