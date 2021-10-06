Windsor driver faces impaired charges after vehicle stops in middle of road
A 24-year-old Windsor driver has been charged with impaired driving after Walpole Island Police Service saw a stationary vehicle in the middle of the road.
Officers say they saw a stationary vehicle in the middle of Tecumseh Road on Sept. 26 at 9:10 a.m.
Upon speaking with the driver, police say it became apparent the driver had consumed alcohol, at which time a roadside screening device was administered.
The driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police OPP detachment where they provided two samples over the legal limit.
The Windsor man has been charged with the following:
- Operation While Impaired and,
- Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 8, 2021.If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.
