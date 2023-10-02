Windsor driver facing multiple charges after Lakeshore crash

Essex County OPP have charged a Windsor driver with multiple offences after a crash in Lakeshore.

On Saturday at 8:13 a.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single vehicle into the ditch on County Road 46.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, officers say they observed signs of impairment and the driver was arrested without incident. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Upon further investigation, officers located suspected methamphetamines and that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

As a result, the 36-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine S.4(1) CDSA

Driving while under suspension

A 90-day drivers licence suspension was issued as per statute.

The accused was later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.