Windsor driver facing multiple charges from Leamington traffic stop
A Windsor man is facing several charges after being stopped by police in Leamington on Friday.
Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, officers were doing traffic enforcement on Highway 3 near Highway 77 when they saw a vehicle travelling more than 65km/h over the posted speed limit.
While officers were talking to the driver, t hey report he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away after not complying with the officers’ demands.
The 51 year old from Windsor was caught and charged with obstruct peace officer, resist peace officer, possession of a schedule I substance- cocaine, drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed, drive with headlamp modified and no windshield wiper.
A 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
