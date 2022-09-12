iHeartRadio

Windsor driver found hiding in nearby corn field after crash in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 40-year-old Windsor man who was found hiding in a nearby corn field after a single-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to the collision on Cedar Hedge Line around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived the vehicle was located unoccupied.

Through investigation, officers found the driver hiding in a nearby corn field.

The man was charged with failing to report a collision and careless driving.

