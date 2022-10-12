Windsor driver gets licence suspended after hitting deer, blowing over: OPP
A 58-year-old Windsor driver was issued a three-day drivers licence suspension after hitting a deer and registering a warning on a roadside screening test in Tecumseh.
Members from the Tecumseh OPP Detachment responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a deer on County Road 46 on Oct. 11 at 8:11 p.m.
Officers arrived on scene and upon speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered. A reading in "warn" range was determined.
As a result, the driver was issued a three-day drivers licence suspension. The driver was not injured in the collision.
Police say if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.
