Windsor driver pulled over for going 175km/hr on Highway 401: OPP

OPP in Chatham-Kent charged several drivers with speeding over the past week, including a Windsor man who was allegedly going 175 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401 in Chatham-Kent on Dec. 5, after it was speeding 175 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 29-year-old from Windsor, was charged with stunt driving.

On Dec. 9, around 10:23 a.m., an officer stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401 going 168 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, 80-year-old from Kitchener, was charged with stunt driving.

On Dec. 11, around 5:38 p.m., an officer stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401, Municipality of Chatham-Kent, after it was found speeding 168 Km/h in a posted 100 Km/h zone.

The 28-year-old driver of Maple, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Anyone charged with stunt driving receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver's licence suspension as per statute.

