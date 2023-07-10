Windsor driver stopped going almost double speed limit

Windsor police have charged a driver for going almost double the speed limit on a city street.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle travelling 110 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Friday.

As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.