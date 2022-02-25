Windsor electrician wins $100K with Encore

A 62-year-old Windsor man is $100,000 richer after adding Encore to his lottery ticket.

Rick Hayden matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 24 Daily Grand draw to win. He also won $4 on his Daily Grand play bringing his total winnings to $100,004.

Hayden said he is a weekly player of Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 and always adds Encore.

“This was my first time playing Daily Grand and I won on the Encore,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

When Rick was checking his tickets using the OLG App, he didn’t have his glasses with him, so he wasn’t sure if he was seeing correctly.

“I had to scan it about 10 times. Then when I saw the machine shut down at the store, I realized I won,” he said.

“I was ecstatic! My wife thought I was going to have a heart attack,” he recalled. “I didn’t stop vibrating for three days!”

He plans to purchase himself a new set of golf clubs and invest his winnings.

“I also plan to travel to Newfoundland with my wife soon,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.