Windsor-Essex adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,722 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,079 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 177 cases are currently active, including 103 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting six people with COVID in hospital – four are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated. There is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 5 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 4 community outbreaks
- 4 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 326,534 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 14,945 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 311,589 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 7,138 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 645,261 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.