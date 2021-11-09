Windsor-Essex adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,722 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,079 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 177 cases are currently active, including 103 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting six people with COVID in hospital – four are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated. There is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

4 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED