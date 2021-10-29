Windsor-Essex adds 19 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks decrease

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

The health unit says 174 cases are currently active, including 110 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,490 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,852 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

2 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

5 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

3 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED