Windsor-Essex adds 19 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks decrease

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

The health unit says 174 cases are currently active, including 110 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,490 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,852 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 2 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 5 community outbreaks
  • 2 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 8 cases are community acquired
  • 3 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 324,503 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 16,503 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 308,000 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 5,016 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 637,519 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 85.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 81.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
