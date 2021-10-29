Windsor-Essex adds 19 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks decrease
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.
The health unit says 174 cases are currently active, including 110 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,490 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,852 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 2 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 8 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 324,503 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 16,503 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 308,000 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 5,016 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 637,519 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 81.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated