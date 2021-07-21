Windsor-Essex adds 2 new COVID-19 cases: WECHU
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
One case is community acquired and one case is a close contact of a confirmed case
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,851 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,400 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 16 Cases are currently active. Three Variants of Concern (VOC) cases are active and 13 non-VOC cases are active.
WECHU says three people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.
There is one workplace outbreak in the region.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 435 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 283,477 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 48,127 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 235,350 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 518,827 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.5% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 80.3% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 64.6% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 64.8% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated
-
