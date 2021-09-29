Windsor-Essex adds 29 new COVID-19 cases, active cases decrease

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 454 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,656 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,921 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 281 cases are currently active - 179 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

11 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

14 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreak

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: