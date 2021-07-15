Windsor-Essex adds 3 new COVID-19 cases, over 500,000 vaccine doses administered
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
One case is a close contact of a confirmed case and two cases are still under investigation.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 436 people.
WECHU says three people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital. There are only 19 active COVID cases in the region.
- 5 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 14 non-VOC cases are active.
There are no outbreaks in the region.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 280,644 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 61,187 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 219,457 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 500,101 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.9% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 79.6% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 60.9% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 59.5% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated.