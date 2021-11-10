Windsor-Essex adds 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,752 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,096 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 190 cases are currently active, including 111 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting seven people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated. There is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

8 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

4 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED