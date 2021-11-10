Windsor-Essex adds 30 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,752 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,096 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 190 cases are currently active, including 111 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting seven people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated. There is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 8 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 5 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 4 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 326,677 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 14,825 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 311,852 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 7,452 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
- A total of 645,981 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.1 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.2 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated