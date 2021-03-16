The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three more people have died related to the virus.

The health unit says the latest deaths included two men in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s all people from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 401 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,445 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,763 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 case is community acquired

15 case are still under investigation

WECHU says 281 cases are considered active. There are 38 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases with two reported as the B.1.1.7 variant first reported in the United Kingdom while the others are unknown.

There are 31 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including four at workplaces, four community outbreaks including the Southwest Detention Centre, the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army and Victoria Manor, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and two school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, and W.F. Herman Academy.