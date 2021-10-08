Windsor-Essex adds 36 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,978 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,265 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 255 cases are currently active - 157 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 98 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are travel related
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 8 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 17 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 318,470 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,554 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 297,916 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,255 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
- A total of 620,641 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 78.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.