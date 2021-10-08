iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex adds 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,978 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,265 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 255 cases are currently active - 157 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 98 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 6 cases are community acquired
  • 2 cases are travel related
  • 2 cases are outbreak related
  • 8 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 17 workplaces
  • 2 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 2 community outbreaks
  • 5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 318,470 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 20,554 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 297,916 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 4,255 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
  • A total of 620,641 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 83.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 78.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
