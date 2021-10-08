Windsor-Essex adds 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,978 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,265 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 255 cases are currently active - 157 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 98 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

2 cases are outbreak related

8 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED