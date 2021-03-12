The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one more person has died related to the virus.

The region also added 39 new cases on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 396 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,338 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,646 people who have recovered.

CANCELLED: Today's YouTube COVID-19 public health update briefing at 9:30 a.m. with CEO Theresa Marentette due to a scheduling conflict. pic.twitter.com/5D0TNiXnHa