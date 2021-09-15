Windsor-Essex adds 44 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 448 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,114 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,237 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 429 cases are currently active - 231 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 198 are non-VOC are active.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital - six are unvaccinated, six are vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

At Erie Shores Healthcare on Sept. 13, there were five unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and two who are vaccinated/partially vaccinated.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

14 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel related

15 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

18 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: