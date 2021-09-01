Windsor-Essex adds 51 new COVID-19 cases, 16 residents with the virus in hospital
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,230 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,282 people who have recovered.
There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area hospitals. Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 11 patients with the virus in hospital, including nine who are unvaccinated. There are four patients in the ICU, three are unvaccinated.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 36 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 14 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 300,781 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 26,554 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 274,227 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 575,008 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 79.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 72.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated