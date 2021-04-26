Windsor-Essex adds 54 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 is at 413 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,245 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,350 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

29 cases are still under investigation.

There are 482 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and four are in the ICU.

WECHU says 786 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified. Thirty-four per cent of the active cases are variants.

There are 15 outbreaks in the region:

11 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 COVID-19 community outbreak

1 Long-Term Care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

2 Schools are in COVID-19 outbreak

Vaccination rollout continues in the region, with 31.6 per cent with one dose and 3.1 per cnet with both doses.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

138,370 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

124,786 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

13,584 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 151,954 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

Over the weekend, there were 65 new cases on Sunday and 42 new cases on Saturday.