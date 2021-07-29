Windsor-Essex adds five new COVID-19 cases:WECHU
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The health unit says there are no active COVID-19 cases in hospital.
There is one workplace outbreak in the region.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 2 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 24 cases are currently active:
- 2 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 22 non-VOC cases are active
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 286,859 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 37,927 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 248,932 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 535,791 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.6% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose
- 80.1% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 65.6% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated
- 67.9% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated
-
