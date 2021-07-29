iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex adds five new COVID-19 cases:WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The health unit says there are no active COVID-19 cases in hospital.

There is one workplace outbreak in the region.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 2 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
  • 2 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 24 cases are currently active:

  • 2 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 22 non-VOC cases are active

 

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 286,859 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 37,927 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 248,932 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 535,791 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 75.6% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose
  • 80.1% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
  • 65.6% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated
  • 67.9% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated

 

