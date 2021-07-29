Windsor-Essex adds five new COVID-19 cases:WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The health unit says there are no active COVID-19 cases in hospital.

There is one workplace outbreak in the region.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

2 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 24 cases are currently active:

2 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

22 non-VOC cases are active

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: