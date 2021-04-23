Windsor-Essex almost halfway to elusive herd immunity target

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says at least 30 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he would like to see at least 70 per cent of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 to benefit from herd immunity.

“We are getting there,” says Ahmed. “We don’t have enough data to say what the herd immunity threshold would look like. I would personally like to see at least 70 per cent vaccinated to feel much more confident in that way.”

Residents can find out if they are eligible through the WECHU vaccination section of their website.

The health unit released the first dose coverage rate by age on Friday:

60-64 years - 72.7%

65-69 years - 76.6%

70-74 years - 80.4%

75-79 years - 88.0%

80+ years - 91.6%

“We’re happy that we continue to vaccinate people, we continue to receive vaccine in the region, but until we get to at least 60 or 70 per cent coverage rate, I’ll continue to push for people to get vaccinated,” said Ahmed.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: