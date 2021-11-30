Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'
Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
As we head into the holiday season, a number of Windsor-Essex charities are turning to the public in hopes that residents can help support them, so they can support others.
Happy #GivingTuesdayCA!
Celebrate your commitment to #UWindsor with a gift that will strengthen and support the ties between our fans, students, alumni, community & athletes by naming a seat in the new Lancer Centre Gymnasium.
Visit https://t.co/yJb454mtFH to learn more. pic.twitter.com/rwmkpJCfb7
It's Giving Tuesday Canada! ��
Please help our seniors be fit, well and social - donate to Life After Fifty here: https://t.co/hELZFYvg4w#YQGGives #YQGStandsStrong #GivingTuesdayCA #givingtuesday2021 pic.twitter.com/IEBU1tOIlh
Good company and a warm meal. Your donation tomorrow could make it a meal to remember. Consider donating on GIVING TUESDAY! Click Here! https://t.co/lwHdACSeFV pic.twitter.com/pA0bnEhqPe— WindsorEssexCAS (@WindsorEssexCAS) November 29, 2021
Today is #GivingTuesday, our chance to bring out the best in #YQG by joining the global movement to give back to the charitable organizations that strengthen our communities. Get involved by visiting https://t.co/soT4IqcLNt or https://t.co/Dy5ak0HbEy. #TogetherWeHelp pic.twitter.com/aX8XdDQev5— Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) November 30, 2021 A full list of charities in need of support is available on the Canada Helps website.