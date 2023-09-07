Windsor-Essex beaches given the all clear

All Windsor-Essex beaches have been given the all clear for swimming this week.

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit released its weekly beach report with no warnings or closures at any of the eight beaches monitored.

From May to September, the health unit monitors bacteria levels at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach.

All beaches tested for bacteria levels below provincial standards.