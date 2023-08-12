Windsor-Essex BJJ students train with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie

For many students of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their first glimpse of the martial art was in 1993 when 26-year-old Royce Gracie submitted three opponents in one night to become the inaugural UFC Tournament Champion.

Thirty years later, the pioneer of mixed martial arts is continuing to share his knowledge with some of those same students who grew up watching his fights.

The 56-year-old brought his wisdom Saturday to Hybrid Training Academy in Tecumseh, as the UFC Hall of Famer hosted a training seminar for BJJ students in the area.

"What people call my legacy is not my legacy. It started with my uncles and my father. So I'm just continuing the work that they started. I'm a product of my father's work," said Gracie.

In the lead-up to the inaugural UFC tournament in 1993, Royce Gracie's participation was influenced by the legacy of the Gracie Challenge.

The Gracie family, pioneers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, had a tradition of issuing open challenges to fighters of different styles to test their martial arts effectiveness in real combat situations.

Royce's brother, Rorion, brought this concept to the U.S. and worked with business executive Art Davie — leading to the creation of the UFC.

Unlike the UFC of today, there were few rules and no weight classes in 1993.

Despite mixed martial arts evolving over time and fighters learning to combine different styles in their arsenal, Gracie said jiu-jitsu itself has never changed.

"That's like saying boxing has evolved. No. A jab is a jab. A right had is a right hand," Gracie explained.

"What's changed is the strategy ... What's evolved is the training, the way they cut weight, the food, the ropes, the shoes, the equipment, everything. But a jab is still a jab."

Fran Grayer, 60, visited Hybrid Training Academy to meet Gracie.

"I had to try to contain my enthusiasm. It was probably one of the best moments of my life. I feel that he is the the ultimate fighting champion of all time," said Grayer.

"I came with my nephew to this. We're getting him involved in martial arts and different martial art disciplines because of Royce Gracie."

For Grayer, she considers the era when Gracie fought to be the most challenging time for mixed martial artists.

"Back in the day, when the UFC first started, it was pretty much no holds barred. Now, it's a lot of regulations," she said. "You're not having to fight two and three times in a night like Gracie."

As for Gracie, who runs regularly, swims often and teaches grappling classes daily, the MMA legend said he takes important steps to maintain a high level of fitness.

"To train for so many years without destroying my body, I don't push myself to the limit where I'm getting beat up ... We practice. We don't fight," said Gracie, adding he doesn't drink or smoke and also follows a strict diet.

"The bill will arrive for everybody [in life]. The question is sooner or later. I prefer later."

Gracie was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003.