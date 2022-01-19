Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of warmer temperatures

It looks like it's the last above average temperature day this week in Windsor-Essex, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

A high of 3 Celsius is expected Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies. There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to -4C this afternoon. Wind chill -9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday.. a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5C. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -11C in the afternoon. Thursday night.. clear. Low -13C.

Friday..sunny. High -7C. Friday night..clear. Low -13C.

Saturday.. Sunny. High -4C. Night - periods of snow. Low -8C.

Sunday.. flurries. High -6C.

Monday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.

Tuesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High -7C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.