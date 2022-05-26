Windsor-Essex carpenters back on the job with tentative deal

Across the province, carpenters and joiners are back on the job day as negotiators have reached a tentative agreement.

The deal impacts 651 employees in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. They have been walking the picket line for the first time in more than 30 years.

The labour dispute idled about 30 local industrial, commercial and institutional job sites in the area.

A ratification vote is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at the union hall.