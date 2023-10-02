Windsor-Essex Chamber issues statement on minimum wage increase

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has released a statement in reaction to the Government of Ontario’s minimum wage increase.

On Oct. 1, Ontario's minimum wage, the lowest wage employers are permitted to pay their workers per hour, rose from $15.50 to $16.55, a 6.8 per cent increase.

For a person earning the general minimum wage and working 40 hours a week, that equates to an annual raise of about $2,200.

“We are in support of scheduled increases where businesses have time to plan. Businesses value and deserve predictability when it comes to government mandates that will affect the cost of doing business,” said Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We also recognize that Ontario workers have been impacted by the higher cost of living and affordability challenges,” Naidu continued. “We are in favour of fair compensation and wage increases that may help reduce these concerns and retain much-needed talent in our region.”

Naidu says simultaneously, the Windsor-Essex Chamber will remain vigilant regarding the added strains on their businesses brought about by factors such as inflation, escalating input expenses, and increasing borrowing costs.