The Windsor-Essex community foundation (WECF) is awarding grants totaling $140,000 to four local organizations working to support women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals.

The four organization inlcude the Women’s Enterprise skills training of Windsor, The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation, The Welcome Centre shelter for women and The Windsor-Essex transgender and allied support.

The initiatives themselves touch on a wide range of areas affected by gender inequality, including food insecurity, income inequality, racial injustice and domestic violence and many more.