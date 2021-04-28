Windsor-Essex community partners aim to get students moving when it’s time to return to school

Various community organizations are working together to help encourage “active transportation” for when students return to the classroom.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) supported by the local school boarder, the City of Windsor, Windsor Police, the County of Essex, Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services and Bike Windsor Essex is leading a project to increase the number of students getting to school using their feet or wheels.

“We are very excited to receive this important funding that will allow us to leverage the strengths of our partners to make active and safe transportation more accessible for our students,” Eric Nadalin, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention at the WECHU said in a news release. “The schools directly involved in this project are spread throughout our region and the systems built by this funding will have impacts across all schools and boards in Windsor-Essex.”

Funding for the project comes from a $60,000 grant from Ontario Active School Travel which is a program of Green Communities Canada.

The project will focus on six pilot schools to start with expansion across the region planned in the future.

The pilot schools include:

King Edward Public School,

Margaret D. Bennie Public school,

Talbot Trail Public School,

Holy Name Catholic Elementary School,

Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School, and

École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Jean-Noël.

The project encourages active school travel which can include walking, cycling, skateboard or scootering instead of using motorized vehicles for the community to and from school.

The grant funding will support a variety of initiatives throughout the region such as walkability checks, transportation toolkits, and infrastructure supports for bikes and scooters.

“For the students and family members who join them, active school travel is one of the simplest ways to get active within the day,” the release said.

The Ontario Active School Travel grant has helped “key partners” across the region to help promote active commutes which the WECHU says is an important contributor to student and community health and safety.

The committee has started moving the work forward and will continue through to early 2022.