Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.

WECHU made the announcement on Tuesday morning.Her last day is Sept. 23.

“It is a difficult decision for me and one for my family and for personal reasons,” said Dupuis.

Dupuis,44, took over the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2021, but she held other roles with the health unit prior to that.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve the residents of Windsor and Essex County for the past nine years," said Dupuis. "The Health Unit is a cohesive team of more than 200 public health professionals and leaders who will continue to lead and transform public health in our community. I am incredibly grateful to have been a part of such an exceptional group of people and thankful to the Board of Health for their support and guidance. With strong partnership in the broader health sector, community, and the newly formed partnership with the University of Windsor, the WECHU is well positioned for ongoing success.”

WECHU board chair Gary McNamara says the board of directors received her resignation on Friday. He said the search will begin immediately to find a permanent replacement.

Eleanor Groh has been appointed as interim CEO.

More details coming.