Windsor/Essex County Humane Society reports over 900 animals surrendered
More animals are being surrendered to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society this year.
Executive director Melanie Coulter says it’s a four to five per cent jump compared to other years, but it isn’t as dramatic of an increase that some shelters are reporting.
“Basically, lots of animals who are coming in with behaviour or medical issues,” says Coulter. “There are definitely aspects related to the challenges of accessing vet care.”
Coulter says 911 animals were surrendered between January and the end of June. There were 174 dogs, 601 cats, and 136 other animals including rabbits, hamsters and rats surrendered.
By comparison, she says the shelter serves the entire City of Toronto and is reporting around 800 surrendered pets in the same time period.
Coulter says there are likely several factors for the increase in animals. Some pets are coming in with medical issues brought on by COVID-19 due to challenges at veterinary clinics with shortened hours and staffing shortages.
Other contributors impacting pet care could be soaring inflation, food and housing costs.
-
Tornado warning issued for Alberta's Mountain View CountyEnvironment Canada says the storm is located near Shantz and slowly moving east, and has already produced a tornado.
-
-
Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this yearThe number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.