Windsor/Essex County Humane Society reports over 900 animals surrendered

More animals are being surrendered to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society this year.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says it’s a four to five per cent jump compared to other years, but it isn’t as dramatic of an increase that some shelters are reporting.

“Basically, lots of animals who are coming in with behaviour or medical issues,” says Coulter. “There are definitely aspects related to the challenges of accessing vet care.”

Coulter says 911 animals were surrendered between January and the end of June. There were 174 dogs, 601 cats, and 136 other animals including rabbits, hamsters and rats surrendered.

By comparison, she says the shelter serves the entire City of Toronto and is reporting around 800 surrendered pets in the same time period.

Coulter says there are likely several factors for the increase in animals. Some pets are coming in with medical issues brought on by COVID-19 due to challenges at veterinary clinics with shortened hours and staffing shortages.

Other contributors impacting pet care could be soaring inflation, food and housing costs.