Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to host drive-thru microchip clinic in Amherstburg
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting its first microchip clinic of the year this Sunday in Amherstburg.
Residents can bring their dogs, cats and rabbits to the Libro Credit Centre at 3295 Meloche Road between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to have their furry friends microchipped from the comfort of their car.
Microchipping costs $20 and can be a helpful tool to ensure pets are returned home should they ever go missing.
Dogs must be leashed at all times and cats and rabbits must be in secure carriers. Humans are asked to wear masks. Cash is preferred but credit card is also accepted.
This marks the humane society’s first microchip clinic in Amherstburg.
The Town of Amherstburg will also be on-site selling 2022 dog licences so those who have yet to renew for this year will have the chance to do so.
