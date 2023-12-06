Windsor-Essex couple recognized for efforts to help feed community

A Windsor-Essex couple has been recognized for going above and beyond over the holidays to ensure people in the community enjoy a warm meal.

Mike and Deanna Diab have been recognized as winners of the first-ever ‘Wishbone Awards’ for their annual Talking over Turkey initiative, through which they’ve donated hundreds of food boxes to those in need each holiday season.

“Mike and Deanna began with their son and daughter delivering 10 turkey meals to people that were in need. The next year, it got bigger. Seven hundred boxes went out last year,” Liz Bierer, who nominated the couple for the award, said in a YouTube video.

The Wishbone Awards were launched by Think Turkey in response to record-high food insecurity in Canada to recognize those who go above and beyond to ensure everyone has food on the table.

“The truth of the matter was, it was a pay it forward on a mega-scale. We were just inundated with the public wanting to donate. And I would ask for what? And they’d say to buy more turkeys,” Mike said.

The Diabs are among eight “unsung heroes” across the country to be celebrated through the awards. Recipients will receive a $2,500 grant to help fund their community efforts and “inspire holiday spirit.”