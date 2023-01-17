Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers release 2022 statistics
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
It was a busy year for Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers.
The organization has released the local statistics for 2022:
- 1400 tips from the public
- 36 cases cleared
- 42 arrests
- 155 charges
- $87,000 in recovered stolen property
- $65 million in drugs seized
- 7 weapons recovered.
Crime Stoppers has also partnered with the Windsor Police Service Board for two major rewards for information on missing person Krystine Scott and wanted murder suspect Malique Calloo.
Other notable cases over the past year are Angel the dog and the fatal shooting at a local hotel
Police and Crime Stoppers are still looking for tips related to those investigations. Anyone with information can call (519)-258-TIPS (8477) or catchcrooks.com.
