The 39th Annual Easter Seals Telethon is returning with a “new, modern look” to help raise funds for kids in the community with physical disabilities.

The event will air on CTV Windsor on Saturday, April 3 and Saturday, April 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. It will take place during feature presentations of Ghostbusters 2 and Disney’s Tomorrowland.

“Last year’s event was moved to the fall due to the pandemic. However, the extra few months provided us with the opportunity to overhaul the Telethon format with a new, modern look,” says Ram Sridhar, telethon committee chair. “The modernized format allowed us to reach a new audience while maintaining some of the traditional Telethon elements, and most importantly, raise over $107,900 for kids with physical disabilities in the community.”

Production on the telethon for this year has already started with some pre-recorded segments done inside the St. Clair College Student Life Centre.

“We are really excited to once again host the pre-record event inside our beautiful campus at the College,” John Fairley, St. Clair College vice president of college communications and community relations, says. “Every safety precaution is being looked after to ensure we provide a warm hospitable environment for everyone involved while maintaining safe physical distancing in line with the College’s policies, those of the local health unit, and within the guidelines of the provincial government.”

To kick-off this year’s fundraising efforts, The Toldo Foundation has already made a $25,000 contribution.

“The unwavering support that Easter Seals and our community has received through the Foundation is tremendous!” says Easter Seals’ development officer, Jeremy Renaud. “Their commitment to helping kids in our community has been, and continues to be, greatly appreciated. It’s a significant boost for the event and our March is Easter Seals Month campaign.”

For more information on the event or to donate online visit www.easterseals.org/windsor-essex-telethon/ .