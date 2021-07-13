Windsor-essex employers looking to hire

The hospitality and retail sectors that were decimated by COVID-19 are now leading the way for potential job seekers.

According to Statistics Canada, 230,000 jobs were added in June as restrictions were rolled back across the county.

“We need to do a good job of matching the job seekers to the employers,” says president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rakesh Naidu, who estimates 80 per cent of local restaurants are currently hiring. “It’s natural that employees looked for other options…So many have left the sector.”

The report also found more people went looking for work in June after giving up on the job hunt in May. Last month the total size of the labour force increased by 170,000.

“Whether it be marketing, whether it be H.R…Many of these roles can be done remotely. So we do have to look at changing practices of what we’ve always done,” says director of human resources at Tepperman’s, Jerry Martel, who say they are currently looking to hire more than 30 people in warehouse and distribution, sales people, Human Resources and in their contact centre. “We’re no longer just looking at the Windsor-Essex, London, Chatham, Sarnia, Kitchener or Ancaster areas. Now, we are having to tap into the Toronto market and that’s very challenging for us.”