Windsor-Essex forecast: above average temperatures and a chance of rain
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect above average temperatures on Wednesday with a chance of showers or flurries.
The forecast is mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h and a high 4C.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind becoming light before morning and going down to a low -2C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Windy in the morning with a high 2C but a wind chill of -7C in the morning.
- Friday – chance of snow or rain and a high 2C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high -6C.
- Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high -7C.
The average temperature this time of year is -0.3C and the average low is -7.7C.
