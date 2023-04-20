Windsor-Essex forecast for April 20, 2023
It’s back to sunshine and warmth in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
It will be short lived with the chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The normal high for this time of year is around 15 C and the low around 4 C.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 late this afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 13.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon. Temperature falling to 10 in the afternoon
Saturday: Periods of rain. High 9.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.
