Windsor-Essex forecast for July 21, 2023

After a storm blew through the region on Thursday afternoon, there is still a chance of showers Friday before things clear up briefly for Saturday and back to rain to close out the weekend.

Temperatures remain warm but feeling sticky with the humidity still making it feel a few degrees warmer than it is.

The normal high for this time of year is 28 C and the low is 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 15.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.