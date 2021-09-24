Windsor-Essex gets a break from the rain, sunshine to return

After several days of rain, it looks like the sunshine will return to the Windsor area, at least for Friday.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny day on Friday, with a high of 19 Celsius.

It’s also expected to be clear Friday night, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low of 12 C.

As for the rest of the weekend, Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers beginning early in the morning and ending in the afternoon. High of 19 C. Cloudy overnight and down to a low of 10 C.

Sunday, is predicted to be cloudy with a high of 20 C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 12 C.