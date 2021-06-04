Windsor-Essex hits ‘stabilization effect’: WECHU

Daily media briefings with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) streamed live on YouTube will be reduced from five days a week to three.

“I see it as a good sign,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Friday. “The whole purpose of having these daily updates is to keep the community updated with rapidly changing information.”

He says our region has hit a ‘stabilization effect’ where changes in information are limited but reassures information on all aspects of COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccine rollout, will continue to be released as it is made available.

“Any critical piece of information we will get it out as quickly as possible,” he adds.

He credits the public’s high vaccination rates as the reason for continued decreases in the local case count.

“We are doing an excellent job.”