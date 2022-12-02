Windsor-Essex home sales drop 50%, average price down 10%

Half as many homes sold in Windsor-Essex in November, compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.

WECAR says home sales down 50.96 per cent across the Windsor Essex region in November, 2022.

There were 331 houses sold in the region in November, compared to 675 a year ago.

The average home sales price also fell 9.94 per cent to $511,275 in November. It was $567,708 in November, 2021.

The average monthly prices have dropped about $212,000, from the peak price this year of $723,739 in March.

The market activity for November was down 17.5 per cent, but the year-to-date market activity is up 12.2 per cent.

The number of available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the WECAR November report is 1,274.