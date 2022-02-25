Windsor-Essex hospitals to continue vaccination policy for visitors

Hospitals in Windsor-Essex will continue their current policies requiring visitors to be vaccinated beyond March 1.

A joint news release from Erie Shores Healthcare, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital says the frontline workforce of local hospitals just like those in the communities they serve look forward to the next phase of Ontario’s reopening plan which reduces certain restrictions starting March 1. But while plans move ahead, hospitals continue to provide care for many vulnerable patients.

“After two years of working in some of the most intense and challenging conditions of their careers in health care, we all look forward to opportunities to enjoy our off time to the fullest extent, get back to doing the things we love and reconnecting with loved ones,” the release said.

The release said while the hospitals look forward to continued downward trends in COVID-19 numbers and cases in the community, health care settings remain vulnerable to transmission of the virus to high-risk individuals.

“Unlike restaurants, gyms, retailers and other settings, given the population we serve, hospitals have a greater responsibility to monitor, assess and mitigate all risks to patients and staff,” the release said.

As such, hospitals in Windsor-Essex including Erie Shores Healthcare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital will continue with their current visitor policies beyond March 1.

Existing PPE policies will also remain in effect.

While local hospitals say they are “encouraged at this stage of the pandemic that as a community, we are moving safely into a better place in terms of managing risks of COVID-19 transmission,” they continue to promote the importance of vaccines in keeping communities safe.

“In the meantime, we appreciate the public's patience and understanding of ongoing restrictions in hospital settings,” the release said.