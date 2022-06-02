Windsor-Essex hospitals warn of longer waits at local emergency departments

Local hospitals are warning of longer waits for care as emergency department pressures in the region continue.

In a joint news release from Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS on Thursday, hospital officials once again alerted residents to capacity pressures across the local acute care system in the area.

“Although emergency cases are always attended to rapidly and receive immediate medical treatment, patients should expect that wait times and treatment for any ailments other than emergencies will be much longer than usual, as they have been for the past several weeks,” the release said. “Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual.”

On April 13, hospitals warned residents about “intensifying capacity pressures” due in part to an influx in respiratory issues. Since then, officials say pressures on the system have continued.

Officials are reminding the public to seek care where possible, for non-emergency situations at community settings such as a family doctor or local clinic to help alleviate strain on the system.

Information regarding possible non-emergency options is listed on the Windsor Regional Hospital website.